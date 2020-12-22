Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.