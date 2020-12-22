POA Network Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bibox. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.