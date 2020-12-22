Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $1,019,561.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,173.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock valued at $68,148,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

