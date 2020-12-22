PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
