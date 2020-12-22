PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.38. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.