Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

