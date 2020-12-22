Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) versus Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Critical Analysis

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piper Jaffray Companies and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23 Freedom $121.90 million 21.79 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in late stage private companies, and private equity funds and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.