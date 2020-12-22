Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $163.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.