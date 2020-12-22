PHI Token (PHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $334.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $109,760.74 and $334.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00357194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027523 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI is a token. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.