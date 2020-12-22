Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHAT. ValuEngine downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

PHAT stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Insiders sold a total of 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 252,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

