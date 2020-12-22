Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

