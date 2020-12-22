Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.11 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

