PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

