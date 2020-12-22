Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $101.00 at Bank of America

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,914 shares of company stock worth $28,341,605 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

