Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 2.2%

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). Approximately 79,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.22 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.44.

About Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.