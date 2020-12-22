PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of PDF Solutions worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a P/E ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

