PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) will announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $79.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

