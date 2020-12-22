Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.15.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

