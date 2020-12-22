Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRTY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.47.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

