Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.11.

PLC stock opened at C$28.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$845.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

