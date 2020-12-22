Pareto Securities Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

