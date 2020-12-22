Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,601 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

