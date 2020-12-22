Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 16,082 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

