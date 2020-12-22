Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

