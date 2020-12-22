Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,922 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $1,584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 154.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,518 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,437. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

