Paloma Partners Management Co Has $448,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 250.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

