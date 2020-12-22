Paloma Partners Management Co Has $416,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 191.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

