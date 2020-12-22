Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OXFD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $460.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

