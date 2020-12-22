Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

OTIS stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,902,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

