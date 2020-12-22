OSA Token (OSA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OSA Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $84,527.34 and $2,446.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00361988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002259 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

