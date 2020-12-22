Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $29.77 million and $12.43 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,290,480 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

