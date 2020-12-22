Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $28.77 million and $8.09 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00361988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,343,060 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

