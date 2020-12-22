Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ONVO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.50. 1,227,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Organovo has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

