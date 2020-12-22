Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.45

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 416064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Oracle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 323,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,892,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

