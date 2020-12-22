Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $82.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.34.

NYSE ORCL opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

