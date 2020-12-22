Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.21 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

