Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) (LON:ORPH) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) (LON:ORPH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.75. Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,626,939 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a clinical research organization pharmaceutical services company with a focus on virology, vaccine studies, and orphan drugs in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. It operates a virtual rep, a pharmaceutical commercialization platform for rare/orphan disease space; and develops Genomic Health Data platform, a collection of infectious disease progression data.

