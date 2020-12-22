ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.30, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,751 shares of company stock worth $25,935,283. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.