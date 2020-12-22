OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00479952 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

