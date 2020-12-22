OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $8,689.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.52 or 1.00054628 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00054885 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,211,375 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.