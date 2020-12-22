Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 5.2%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,565,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,232,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

