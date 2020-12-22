ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $999,386.01 and $23,494.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,387.11 or 0.99899290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054896 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

