ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $948,683.53

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $948,683.53 and $25,845.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,690.51 or 1.00047225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022201 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00061799 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

