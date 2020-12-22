Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $102,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.