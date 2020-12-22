Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Trading 41.7% Higher

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) traded up 41.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 395,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average session volume of 51,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

