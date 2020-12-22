Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Obyte has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $8,922.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $24.11 or 0.00104107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

