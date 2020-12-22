Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Obyte has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $8,922.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $24.11 or 0.00104107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.
About Obyte
Buying and Selling Obyte
Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
