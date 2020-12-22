Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -189.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

