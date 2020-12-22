Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 357,164 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 246,867 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,849,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

