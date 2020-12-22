Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nutanix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 188,230 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

