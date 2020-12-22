Novacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,318.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $841,254.00 and $1,318.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.27 or 1.00015501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021726 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054866 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

