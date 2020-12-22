NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NWE stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.67. 13,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,301. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

